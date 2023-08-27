An Author and a Translator on “Cultural Transduction”
Writer Carlos Fonseca and translator Megan McDowell discuss the collaborative metamorphosis of translating books.
This week, host June Thomas is joined by Latin American writer Carlos Fonseca, the author of multiple critically acclaimed novels, as well as the much-lauded Spanish-English translator Megan McDowell. Fonseca and McDowell discuss their continuous working relationship, the creative process of translation itself, and their latest collaboration on the book Austral.
After the interview June is joined by co-host Nate Chinen, for a discussion of the ebb and flow between complexity and clarity that can exist within a collaborative project.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, June asks Fonseca about why translation is important and how the non-textual elements of his book were translated.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.
