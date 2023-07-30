A Succession Actor on Playing Unlikeable Characters
Actor Arian Moayed, best known for playing Stewy on Succession, discusses his work for both stage and screen.
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to actor Arian Moayed, who played Stewy on the hit HBO series Succession and more recently played Torvald Helmer in a production of A Doll’s House on Broadway. In the interview, Arian talks about his early career in theater and the valuable acting techniques that he learned in college. He also discusses his experiences playing unlikeable characters, his pivot from stage to screen, and the overwhelming amount of feedback that actors receive.
[NOTE: This interview was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA union began its strike.]
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss the benefits and downsides of high-intensity creative work.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Arian explains how he got the hang of Succession’s unique tone.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.
