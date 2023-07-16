A TV Critic Pivots to Exposing Hollywood Abuses
No humans should be harmed in the making of TV shows.
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to journalist Maureen Ryan, author of the book Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood. In recent years, Ryan has pivoted from TV criticism to reporting stories focused on abuses of power in the TV industry. Her new book touches on troubling situations on shows like Lost, Saturday Night Live, The Goldbergs, Sleepy Hollow, and others.
In the interview, Ryan discusses her reporting process and what it’s felt like to watch the creators of some of her favorite shows come under fire.
After the interview, Thomas and co-host Nate Chinen discuss why there might be some reason for hope in Hollywood after all.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Ryan talks about how her pivot to this kind of reporting has affected her career.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Zak Rosen.