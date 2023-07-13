Consuming Art like an Artist
This week on Working Overtime, the hosts get the creative juices flowing by absorbing others’ art.
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler peel back the layers of great art. Whether it’s books, movies, essays, or paintings, creative work can be broken apart and used as inspirational ammunition for your own output. Through dog earing novels, overloading a Notes app, or treating yourself to an ‘Artist Date,’ there are countless ways to consume creativity and store it for your own work.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.