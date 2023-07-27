Working

The Life of Creative Work After Death

This week on Working Overtime, a discussion about the legacy and longevity of creative output.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler are joined by Lincoln Michel author of The Body Scout, for a deep dive into the legacy of creative work. Books may last forever, but vast amounts of work within the digital realm end up being ephemeral. It can be easy to worry about how a Tweet may be perceived in the future, but even major authors of their day can be lost to the annals of time.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Hosts