A Grammy-Winning Jazz Composer Trusts Her Enthusiasm
Big band virtuoso Maria Schneider talks about refining her creative instincts and collaborating with David Bowie.
Episode Notes
This week, guest-host Nate Chinen talks to Maria Schneider, winner of multiple Grammy Awards for her big band jazz compositions, including the song “Sue (Or in a Season of Crime),” which she composed with David Bowie. In the interview, Maria discusses her two mentors Gil Evans and Bob Brookmeyer and the wisdom that helped her find her voice as an artist. She also talks about her tools for composing, what it means to “trust your enthusiasm,” and her unforgettable collaboration with David Bowie.
After the interview, Nate and co-host Isaac Butler explain how to respect the inner logic of your work. They also talk about how artists can borrow wisdom from other art forms.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Maria explains why most of her music isn’t available on streaming services.
