A Moving Comeback Album From a Country-Folk Great

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to musician Peter One, whose recent album Come Back to Me is his first in more than three decades. In 1985, he and musician Jess Sah Bi released the album Our Garden Needs Its Flowers, which was a big hit in Peter’s home country of the Ivory Coast and bolstered his reputation around the world. In the interview, Peter discusses his songwriting process for Come Back to Me and explains what it’s been like to re-connect with his fanbase and to find new admirers of his work.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host Nate Chinen discuss the role of intuition in creative work.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Peter talks more about the events that led to his career revival.

