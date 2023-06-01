Working

What Publication Day Feels Like

Author Jaime Green describes the complicated feelings she had the day her book finally hit the shelves.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler speak with Jaime Green, author of The Possibility of Life, about her experiences publishing her first book. Whether it’s the repetitive promotional interviews, or the countless rounds of revisions, the process of publishing a book can be surreal and exhausting. Luckily, as Green recounts, the support of a creative community and praise from strangers can make it all worthwhile.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Hosts