Working on Oneself
This week on Working Overtime, the hosts answer a listener’s question about introspection.
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler discuss a listener’s query about how much importance one should grant “working on oneself.” They share their different methods of pausing for self reflection, such as a quarterly, personal check-ins, mulling over problems that peers frequently encounter, and envisioning an ideal future.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.