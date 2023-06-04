A Prolific Novelist Takes a Breather
Long-time mystery writer Ellen Hart explains why she’s writing less and less.
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to Ellen Hart, a mystery author who’s been active since the 80’s and who is most famous for the long-running Jane Lawless series. In the interview, Ellen talks about her early career as a chef and explains why (and how) she pivoted to writing. Then she explains why, after so many years of heavy output, she’s deciding to write less and less, and both she and June reckon with the dreaded “R” word (retirement!).
After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss what happens when work becomes your identity.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, June asks her favorite question to ask writers.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.