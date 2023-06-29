Working

Shaking a Creative Slump

This week on Working Overtime, the hosts talk about how to clear away mental debris and creative clogs.

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler address the dread of slumps and how they can affect any creative career. Whether it’s breaking down your project into tiny parts, treating yourself, or simply moving on to a new career altogether, there are many ways to escape a slump. They also dig into the pangs of professional jealousy and how to let it go.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

