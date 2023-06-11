Working

The Art of the On-Mic Interview

Sam Fragoso, host of the Talk Easy podcast, explains how he’s able to lead meaningful conversations with big name guests.

Episode Notes

This week, Working producer Cameron Drews gets a masterclass in interviewing from Sam Fragoso, host of the Talk Easy podcast. They discuss in-person vs remote interviews, the importance of follow-up questions, and what it means to capture “an honest snapshot” of the guest.

After the interview, Cameron and co-host June Thomas discuss the role of good taste and anxiety in creative work.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Sam talks about collaborating with his producers and participating in post-interview photo shoots.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

