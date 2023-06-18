Working

A Painter Reveals the Beauty of Bicycles

Artist Taliah Lempert explains why her life’s work focuses primarily on one subject.

This week, host June Thomas talks to Taliah Lempert, an artist who specializes in paintings and prints of bicycles. In the interview, Taliah tells the story of how she first discovered a passion for riding bikes and then painting their likeness. She also explains how she’s been able to turn her artistic practice into a satisfying full-time career.

After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler talk about getting into a creative “flow” and embracing your art as your “life’s work.”

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Taliah discusses art fairs and other community events, and then she tries to list all of the bikes that she owns.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.