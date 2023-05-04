Working

Sharing Your Work

“For artists the great problem to solve is how to get one’s self noticed.”

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han dive into some of the concepts in Austin Kleon’s book Show Your Work. It can be scary to share creative work, but firing off tweets or pounding out blog posts can sometimes generate the affirmative responses that make it possible to keep working. It can also be a great way to find a creative community and let yourself be discovered.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

