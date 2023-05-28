The Breakout Star of HBO’s Barry
Actor Sarah Goldberg joins the show to discuss her outstanding performance on a show that resists simple genre classifications.
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to actor Sarah Goldberg, who plays Sally on the hit HBO show Barry. In the interview, Sarah discusses her training at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and the important lessons she learned there. Then she digs into the role of Sally and discusses her first impressions of the role, the many dimensions of the character, and her ability to access powerful emotions for certain scenes.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about the emotional toll that acting can take.
You can check out Isaac’s piece about Barry here.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Sarah discusses the differences between theater acting in the U.K. vs the U.S.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.