How the Queen of the Amazons Transformed Into an Iconic Danish Novelist

“We were very conscious of the brutal side of the artist and were not going to shy away.”

For this week’s episode of Working, host June Thomas interviews Danish actor Connie Nielsen on her latest role as the famed author Karen Blixen. Nielsen has an expansive career starring in such films as Gladiator, Wonder Woman, and Brothers, but this latest role in The Dreamer returns her to her Danish roots.

Later in the episode co-host Karen Han joins for a discussion about making sacrifices for art and finding time for books in a busy world.

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.