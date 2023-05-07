How the Queen of the Amazons Transformed Into an Iconic Danish Novelist
“We were very conscious of the brutal side of the artist and were not going to shy away.”
For this week’s episode of Working, host June Thomas interviews Danish actor Connie Nielsen on her latest role as the famed author Karen Blixen. Nielsen has an expansive career starring in such films as Gladiator, Wonder Woman, and Brothers, but this latest role in The Dreamer returns her to her Danish roots.
Later in the episode co-host Karen Han joins for a discussion about making sacrifices for art and finding time for books in a busy world.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.