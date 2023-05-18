How to Promote Your Work
“I don’t mind bigging myself up!”
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han answer a listener’s question about promoting their work. They also discuss how social media isn’t always ideal but it can still be an easy way to spread the word about your business and creative endeavors.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
