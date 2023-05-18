Working

How to Promote Your Work

“I don’t mind bigging myself up!”

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Karen Han answer a listener’s question about promoting their work. They also discuss how social media isn’t always ideal but it can still be an easy way to spread the word about your business and creative endeavors.

Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.