Working

A Memoir About an Identity in Flux

Writer John Cotter discusses his new book Losing Music, which tells the story of a chronic illness and the process of adjusting to a new reality. 

Episode Notes

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to writer John Cotter, whose new memoir Losing Music tells the story of a mysterious illness that degraded John’s hearing and caused periods of vertigo. In the interview, John explains how writing became a necessary tool that helped him make sense of his illness and his changing world.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss how creative practices can change drastically as people get older and their lives change. They also expand on a writing tip that Isaac mentions in his interview with John.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, John talks about how his teaching informs his writing and vice versa.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

Host