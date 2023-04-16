Working

Drag Queens: Under Attack and Fighting Back

Drag performer and author Lil Miss Hot Mess joins the show to discuss the art and activism of her work.

Advertisement

Episode Notes

This week, host June Thomas talks to drag queen, author, and activist Lil Miss Hot Mess. In the interview, LMHM explains the origins of her drag persona and drag name and discusses the skills she had to build up early in her career. Then she discusses her work with Drag Story Hour and talks about what it means for drag to be simultaneously more mainstream and constantly under attack. Finally, she discusses her two children’s books, The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish and If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It

After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler talk about the importance of playfulness and humor in creative work.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, LMHM talks about the current hostile political climate and her feud with senator Maro Rubio.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Host

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.