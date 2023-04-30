An Opera Singer’s Meticulous Pre-Show Routine
Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green explains how he prepares for the role of boxer Emile Griffith in Champion at the Met Opera.
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to opera singer Ryan Speedo Green, who is currently starring in the show Champion at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. In the interview, Speedo shares the meticulous pre-show routine that allows him to portray the real-life boxer Emile Griffith in Champion. He also discusses the research that went into the role, the unique genre-bending qualities of Champion, and his specialization in opera and opera alone.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss their own creative routines and practices.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Speedo talks about the opera roles he would like to tackle in the future.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
To see Ryan Speedo Green perform in Champion or to see a special screening of the show in theaters on May 3rd, visit metopera.org.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.