Getting the Freelance Rate You Deserve
The hosts share advice on how to negotiate, when to take less money than you’d like, and when to walk away.
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler explain how they navigate the often confusing world of freelance rates. They offer tips on how to negotiate, when to take less money than you’d like, and when to walk away.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.