Imagining Your Audience
On this edition of Working Overtime, the hosts talk about how and when to consider the audiences for their work.
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler picture who their work might be for. They discuss the benefits and implications of keeping your audience in mind, while making sure to follow your own artistic instincts.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.