A Bird-Watcher Welcomes More Into the Flock
Ornithologist and artist Isaiah Scott shares his mission to make bird-watching more accessible and welcoming.
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to artist and ornithologist Isaiah Scott, whose popular Instagram account features vibrant photos, illustrations, and information about birds. In the interview, Isaiah talks about his process for organizing bird-watching hikes in his community and his mission to make the bird-watching world more welcoming. He also discusses the growing community of Black bird enthusiasts and his effort to bring more style and fun to the birding hobby.
After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas talk about the best ways to welcome newcomers into your field. They also discuss how to figure out boundaries for ambitious creative projects.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Isaiah shares more details about a field guide he’s designing.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.