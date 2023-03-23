When to Let Go of the Creative Dream
“The question is less about what are you willing to give up and more about what kind of life do you actually want to build.”
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler help a listener who’s wondering whether a career in the arts is realistic. Being an illustrator has always been this listener’s dream, but breaking into the industry and finding financial success has been an uphill battle.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.