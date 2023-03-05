An Oscar-Winning Writer’s Creative Flexibility
For writer and director Sian Heder, every good project is a “heart opening and intellectually opening education.”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to Sian Heder, who wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film CODA and now works on the Apple TV+ series Little America, which tells stories that are based on real immigrant experiences. In the interview, Sian discusses the success of CODA and shares what it was like to win an Oscar. Then she digs into her work on Little America and discusses the challenges and joys of telling other people’s stories.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Sian talks about growing up with a Welsh mother and a Hungarian father and explains how her upbringing informs her work.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Kevin Bendis.