An Oscar-Winning Writer’s Creative Flexibility

For writer and director Sian Heder, every good project is a “heart opening and intellectually opening education.”

Episode Notes

This week, host June Thomas talks to Sian Heder, who wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film CODA and now works on the Apple TV+ series Little America, which tells stories that are based on real immigrant experiences. In the interview, Sian discusses the success of CODA and shares what it was like to win an Oscar. Then she digs into her work on Little America and discusses the challenges and joys of telling other people’s stories.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Sian talks about growing up with a Welsh mother and a Hungarian father and explains how her upbringing informs her work.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Kevin Bendis.

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Host

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.