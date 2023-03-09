Is it Really Possible to Build Up Your “Idea Muscle?”
Assessing James Altucher’s creative strategy of writing down 10 ideas every day.
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts June Thomas and Isaac Butler mull over James Altucher’s habit of creating 10 new ideas every day. Altucher’s theory is that the simple act of generating a list can build a strong creative routine. The hosts put this theory to the test, and while Isaac remained skeptical, June had a surprising result.
Do you have a question about creative work? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.