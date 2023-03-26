How Raffi Makes Kids Music That’s Actually Good
The artist behind “Baby Beluga” discusses the creative decisions that have allowed his songs to endure for decades.
Episode Notes
This week, producer Cameron Drews talks to the legendary children’s musician Raffi Cavoukian, who’s best known for songs like “Baby Beluga” and “Bananaphone.” In the interview, Raffi discusses his pivot to kids’ music in the mid-’70s and the creative choices that went into one of his most beloved albums, Singable Songs for the Very Young. He also talks about his decision not to market directly to kids, his climate activism, and a philosophy he developed called “Child Honoring.”
After the interview, Cameron and co-host Karen Han discuss how artists can follow their instincts while keeping their audience in mind.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.