How to Take an Editor’s Feedback

And when to push back…

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler talk about how to make use of feedback from an editor or some other creative collaborator. They discuss when to compromise, when to dig your heels in, and when to burn a collaborative bridge.

Do you need help with a creative problem? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

