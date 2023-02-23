How to Take an Editor’s Feedback
And when to push back…
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler talk about how to make use of feedback from an editor or some other creative collaborator. They discuss when to compromise, when to dig your heels in, and when to burn a collaborative bridge.
Do you need help with a creative problem? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.