How to Make the Most of a Writing Grant
A listener writes in with “the most wonderful problem in the world.”
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and Isaac Butler respond to listener Emily’s question about how best to plan out a period of creative freedom she’s been given through a writing grant. It can be a challenge to find motivation while working without concrete deadlines, but Isaac and Karen share ideas for psyching yourself into a creative routine.
Do you need help with a creative problem? Leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.