The Bold Strategy That Drives One of 2023’s Best Novels
The author of Brotherless Night explains her unique take on first person perspective.
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to V.V. Ganeshananthan, author of the book Brotherless Night, which takes place during the Sri Lankan Civil War and was recently featured on the cover of the New York Times Book Review. In the interview, Ganeshananthan discusses her experience in journalism school, the unique POV of Brotherless Night, and the careful research that allowed her to depict the Sri Lankan Civil War.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about the benefits of graduate school. Then they explain why you should dare yourself to take creative risks.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
