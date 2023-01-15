Recipe Design With Convenience in Mind
A cookbook author tries to lower the barriers to easy weeknight meals.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Ali Slagle, a recipe developer for the New York Times cooking section and author of the book I Dream of Dinner (so You Don’t Have To). In the interview, Ali explains where her ideas for recipes come from and her trial-and-error process for getting them just right. She also talks about her commitment to convenience and explains what it was like to develop recipes for her book that require only a handful of ingredients and take 45 minutes or less to prepare.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host Karen Han talk more about recipe development and discuss what it’s like to have too many options in front of you when you’re working on a creative project.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Ali offers a glimpse into the world of food styling.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.