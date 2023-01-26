How To Inspire Yourself
“It really is shocking how effective taking a walk to clear your head can be.”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas consider sculptor Claes Oldenburg’s ideas on reigniting the creative fire. Tactics include taking walks, reading magazines, and revisiting old notes.
Do you have a question about creative work? Are you trying to clear away your own creative cobwebs? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.