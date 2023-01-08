The Masters Behind the Puppets
“I need four skin-tag meatball puppets!”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode of Working, host Karen Han speaks with Marc Petrosino and Michael Latini, the founders of cutting-edge puppets and props studio Monkey Boys Productions. Marc and Michael have been crafting creatures and costumes for more than 16 years, and their work includes making dancing meatballs for Saturday Night Live and various iterations of Audrey 2 from Little Shop of Horrors. They recount the stresses of meeting deadlines, constructing intricate puppets, and the art of collaboration.
After the interview, Karen speaks with co-host June Thomas about the mysteries of puppeteering and their experiences of collaborating on creative work with a partner.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.