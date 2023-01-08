Working

The Masters Behind the Puppets

“I need four skin-tag meatball puppets!”

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode of Working, host Karen Han speaks with Marc Petrosino and Michael Latini, the founders of cutting-edge puppets and props studio Monkey Boys Productions. Marc and Michael have been crafting creatures and costumes for more than 16 years, and their work includes making dancing meatballs for Saturday Night Live and various iterations of Audrey 2 from Little Shop of Horrors. They recount the stresses of meeting deadlines, constructing intricate puppets, and the art of collaboration.

After the interview, Karen speaks with co-host June Thomas about the mysteries of puppeteering and their experiences of collaborating on creative work with a partner.

Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

