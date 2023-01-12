Be Kind to Your Creative Self
“Feeling bad about being insufficiently productive does nothing to solve the problem.”
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas strategize about how to avoid feeling guilty about insufficient productivity. Both have spent hours in front of a screen without getting words on paper, but the answer isn’t to punish yourself. Breaking down goals or taking a break will help you feel better .
Do you have a question about creative work, or are you struggling to meet your own impossible goals? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.
Hosts: Karen Han and June Thomas