Be Kind to Your Creative Self

“Feeling bad about being insufficiently productive does nothing to solve the problem.”

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas strategize about how to avoid feeling guilty about insufficient productivity. Both have spent hours in front of a screen without getting words on paper, but the answer isn’t to punish yourself. Breaking down goals or taking a break will help you feel better .

Do you have a question about creative work, or are you struggling to meet your own impossible goals? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Hosts: Karen Han and June Thomas

