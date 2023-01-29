How a Doctor Became a Chef (And Kept Being a Doctor)
An interview with Yoon Sung, urgent care physician and cook
This week, host Karen Han talks to Yoon Sung, an urgent care doctor in Los Angeles who decided to pivot to the culinary arts…while continuing to be a physician. In the interview, Yoon talks about what his two jobs have in common, how he balances both careers, and how he fell into his latest gig as the pastry chef at Hanchic.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler discuss the role of “service” in creative work and the decision to choose work that makes you happy.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Yoon talks about his early culinary experiments in Baltimore. He also shares some of his favorite foods to eat and cook.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.