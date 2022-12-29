Learning from Failure
“I don’t know, man, I’m still freaked out by failing!”
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, hosts Isaac Butler and June Thomas explore some painful memories of failing. Isaac recounts the nightmare of directing a play where almost everything went wrong, and June shares the struggles of trying to sell a first book. Through the hardships they both developed thicker skin, but also new tools for developing their creative careers.
Do you have a question about creative work, or a seemingly insurmountable hurdle to jump? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.