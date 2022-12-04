This week, host Karen Han gets a turn in the guest chair and talks to host Isaac Butler about her new book Bong Joon Ho: Dissident Cinema, which is a critical analysis of the work of Korean director Bong Joon Ho. In the interview, Karen tells the story of how she began writing about culture in the first place and then how she was selected to write a book about one of the world’s greatest directors. She also talks about the structure of the book, the artwork that accompanies it, and how she made the tough decision to quit her day job to work on the book full-time.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas discuss big career changes, meeting people on Twitter, and the best ways to cultivate curiosity.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Karen tells a funny story that she came across while researching Bong Joon Ho.

