Turning a Novel into a TV Show
Author Taffy Brodesser-Akner discusses the tricky work of adapting her novel Fleishman is in Trouble into a TV show.
Episode Notes
This week, host June Thomas talks to author and repeat Working guest Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who recently adapted her novel Fleishman is in Trouble into a limited series for Hulu. In the interview, Taffy describes the biggest challenges she faced as both a showrunner and writer. She also explains what it was like to take a very personal project and turn it into a collaborative one, with creative input from actors, directors, and tons of other creative people.
After the interview, June and co-host Isaac Butler discuss the faulty metric of character likeability in both fiction and nonfiction. They also chat about creative collaboration and tough career decisions.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Taffy tells a story about her upcoming novel, Long Island Compromise.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.