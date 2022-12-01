Working

Tips for Balancing Parenthood and Freelance Creative Work

 “It’s always going to be a money vs. time vs. energy calculation.”

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, host Karen Han poses a listener’s question to co-host Isaac Butler about how to be a parent and continue producing creative work. They ponder the challenges of parenthood, but also the joy and inspiration it can bring. They also share advice for staying creative and finding time for your work.

Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

