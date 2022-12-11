The Myth of Journalistic Objectivity
Steven Thrasher, author of The Viral Underclass, explains why it’s perfectly fine for journalists to feel personally connected to the subjects they report on.
Episode Notes
This week, Isaac talks to journalist Steven Thrasher, author of The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide. In the interview, Steven discusses the origins of the book, his decision to include himself in the narrative, and his distaste for the idea of journalistic objectivity. He also shares some tips about outlining and interviewing.
After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas talk about how to cite sources without disrupting the flow of nonfiction writing. Then June and Working co-host Karen Han discuss the creative challenges of gift-giving.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Steven discusses his career journey.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.