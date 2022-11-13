How a Romance Novelist Churns Out Seductive Stories

This week, host June Thomas talks to the prolific lesbian romance author Harper Bliss, who published nearly 40 novels over the past 10 years. In the interview, Harper describes her writing routine and explains how she’s been able to write and publish so many books. She also discusses the common themes in her novels and why she chooses such a variety of international settings.

After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han talk about Harper’s decision to self-publish and her ability to delegate certain tasks.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, June asks Harper about one of her previous books, which featured a politician as a main character. Then June and Harper profess their admiration for audiobook narrator and former Working guest Abby Craden.

