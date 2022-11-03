How to Give and Receive Constructive Feedback
“It all comes down to the objective vs. the subjective.”
Episode Notes
For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, host June Thomas and co-host Karen Han mull over the pros and cons of creative critique. An expert’s input could ignite a new spark, but could too many cooks cause a fire?
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.