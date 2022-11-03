Working

How to Give and Receive Constructive Feedback

“It all comes down to the objective vs. the subjective.”

View Transcript
Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, host June Thomas and co-host Karen Han mull over the pros and cons of creative critique. An expert’s input could ignite a new spark, but could too many cooks cause a fire?

Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

Hosts

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.

  • June Thomas is the co-host of Slate's Working podcast. She is writing a book about archetypical lesbian spaces.