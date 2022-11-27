This week, guest host Zak Rosen from The Best Advice Show and Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting podcast talks to Liza Bielby and Richard Newman of the Detroit-based theater company The Hinterlands. They talk about how The Hinterlands’ latest production Will You Miss Me? came into being, their influences, their rehearsal process, and the importance of deadlines

After the interview, Zak and co-host June Thomas chat about collaboration, how to kill your darlings, and how Zak implements Julia Cameron’s concept of the “artist’s date.”

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Liza and Richard offer their perspective on the migration of coastal creatives to Detroit in the last decade or so.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Zak Rosen.