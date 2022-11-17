Working

How to Ease Back into Productivity After an Illness

 “When the brain fog lifts…”

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

For this week’s episode of Working Overtime, host Isaac Butler and co-host Karen Han help a listener who’s trying to reignite her creative spark after a depleting bout of Covid. They also share tips for dealing with any period when motivation is difficult to come by.

Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at (304) 933-9675 or email us at working@slate.com.

Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.

Advertisement

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

All episodes

Hosts