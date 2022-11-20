Working

The Small Animation Studio Behind Netflix’s Gorgeous New Series

The creators of Oni: Thunder God’s Tale explain how they achieved the stunning look and feel of the show.

Episode Notes

This week, host Karen Han talks to Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi, Robert Kondo, and Sara Sampson, the brilliant minds behind the new Netflix animated series Oni:﻿ Thunder God’s Tale. In the interview, Dice and Robert discuss their early careers at Pixar and their decision to start their own animation studio, Tonko House. Then, Dice, Robert, and Sara dig into the many creative decisions that went into the look, feel, and Japanese folklore-inspired story of Oni.

After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas discuss how small scenes can make a big impact in animated films.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Dice, Robert, and Sara name their favorite animated movies.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

About the Show

Slate interviews creative people about their work.

Host

  • Karen Han is a former Slate staff writer. Her writing on film, TV, and culture has also appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, Vanity Fair, the Atlantic, and Vice.