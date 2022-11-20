The Small Animation Studio Behind Netflix’s Gorgeous New Series
The creators of Oni: Thunder God’s Tale explain how they achieved the stunning look and feel of the show.
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi, Robert Kondo, and Sara Sampson, the brilliant minds behind the new Netflix animated series Oni: Thunder God’s Tale. In the interview, Dice and Robert discuss their early careers at Pixar and their decision to start their own animation studio, Tonko House. Then, Dice, Robert, and Sara dig into the many creative decisions that went into the look, feel, and Japanese folklore-inspired story of Oni.
After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas discuss how small scenes can make a big impact in animated films.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Dice, Robert, and Sara name their favorite animated movies.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.