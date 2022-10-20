The Frustrating Limits of Goal-Focused Work
“There are no more promotions to be had.”
Episode Notes
On this edition of Working Overtime, hosts Karen Han and June Thomas help a listener named Alisa who wants to know if it’s possible to move beyond goal-focused work. Alisa works in academia, where the goals and checkpoints are clear, but she feels like she’s gone as far as she can go. Karen and June share their experiences with goal-focused work and try to think of alternative methods for motivation.
Do you have a question about creative work? Call us and leave a message at 304-933-9675, or email us at working@slate.com.
Podcast production by Kevin Bendis and Cameron Drews.