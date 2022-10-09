Who Decides What Goes on Movie Posters? A Designer Explains.

This week, host Karen Han talks to artist Drusilla Adeline, who works primarily as a movie poster and cover designer. Her work includes the poster for Armageddon Time, as well as the one for Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. She also designed the cover and other materials for the Criterion Collection’s edition of David Lynch’s The Elephant Man. In the interview, Drusilla breaks down her creative process and demystifies the art of movie poster and cover design.

After the interview, Karen and co-host June Thomas discuss some of Drusilla’s brainstorming techniques when she’s starting a new project. They also share some of their favorite movie posters.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Drusilla talks about the movie posters that are currently hanging on her walls.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.