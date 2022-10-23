Working

How Abbott Elementary’s Writers’ Room Produces Such Great Work

Writer Brittani Nichols describes the unique structures and processes behind ABC’s hit sitcom.

Episode Notes

This week, host June Thomas talks to Brittani Nichols, a writer and producer for ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary. In the interview, Brittani describes the show’s very collaborative writing process and explains what it means to be both a writer and producer. She also discusses how the show’s writers touch on personal experience to add texture to the world they’re creating.

After the interview, June and co-host Karen Han talk about balancing behind-the-scenes work with more visible work. They also discuss what they look for in great sitcom writing.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Brittani talks about her acting experiences and shares the story behind the movie she wrote and starred in, Suicide Kale.

