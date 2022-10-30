How a Songwriter Gets in the Zone
Musician Cameron Lew, A.K.A. Ginger Root, discusses the elusive nature of the creative “flow.”
Episode Notes
This week, host Karen Han talks to musician Cameron Lew, who writes music under the name Ginger Root. In the interview, Cameron breaks down his songwriting process and discusses the elusiveness of inspiration and creative flow. He also talks about his EP Nisemono, which contains a completely fictional premise about a Japanese pop idol.
After the interview, Karen and co-host Isaac Butler discuss how hard it is to schedule creative work. They also talk about the different ways that they measure success.
In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Cameron explains how he used to balance a day job with his music work.
Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.
Podcast production by Cameron Drews.