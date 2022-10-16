This week, host Isaac Butler talks with Patrick Marber about his multi-hyphenate career. Marber started as a stand-up comedian; has written several plays including Dealer’s Choice, Closer, and Howard Katz; and is a celebrated theater director. They discuss how being a writer affects Marber’s directing; his experience working with older men such as Harold Pinter, Mike Nichols, and Tom Stoppard; and his direction of Stoppard’s new play Leopoldstadt, which is currently on Broadway.

After the interview, Isaac and co-host June Thomas chat about the particular challenges of directing large-cast productions, then they name the genius they would love to have collaborated with.

In the exclusive Slate Plus segment, Marber talks about the casting of the Broadway production of Leopoldstadt and whether Jewish roles should be played by Jewish actors.

Send your questions about creativity and any other feedback to working@slate.com or give us a call at (304) 933-9675.

Podcast production by Zak Rosen.